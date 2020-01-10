Image caption Tootsies broke free from a harness and ran into woods

A cat has been reunited with his owners seven months after escaping from a car at services on the A1.

Katie Kane and family were travelling from Stirling to a new home in the south of France when they stopped at Markham Moor, Nottinghamshire, in June.

But Tootsies managed to get out of their car and fled into nearby woods.

After several appeals, the black and white was finally spotted and caught, and funds are being raised to return him to his "over the moon" owners.

Image caption The nine-year-old is in good shape despite seven months fending for himself

Mrs Kane said they were 250 miles into their 1,050-mile journey when Tootsies broke free from his harness.

"He ran into the woods and just disappeared. We were there for an hour calling but we just couldn't get him back.

"We have cried ever since and I've not been sleeping well - it's been really bad."

The family put out online appeals, offered rewards, consulted the RSPCA, had posters printed and even paid a trapping team, but all to no avail.

But days after Christmas he was seen on CCTV and cages were put out.

Tootsies was successfully recaptured on Tuesday and, apart from a mild infection, was found to be in good shape.

A donations page has been opened to cover the costs of taking him to his family.

Mrs Kane said: "We are over the moon, I am ecstatic. It is one of the best days of my life."

