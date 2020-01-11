West Bridgford murder: Andrew Clark named as victim
- 11 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man who was found dead at a flat in Nottinghamshire has been named by detectives.
The body of Andrew Clark, 54, of Bassingfield Lane, Gamston, was discovered in Epperstone Court, West Bridgford, on Sunday.
Charles Fraser, 57, of Epperstone Court, and Malcolm Jeffs, 54, of no fixed address, have been charged with his murder.
The pair are due to face trial at Nottingham Crown Court in July.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk