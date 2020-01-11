Image caption Officers were seen outside the blocks of flats on Sunday

A man who was found dead at a flat in Nottinghamshire has been named by detectives.

The body of Andrew Clark, 54, of Bassingfield Lane, Gamston, was discovered in Epperstone Court, West Bridgford, on Sunday.

Charles Fraser, 57, of Epperstone Court, and Malcolm Jeffs, 54, of no fixed address, have been charged with his murder.

The pair are due to face trial at Nottingham Crown Court in July.

