Image caption The court heard Mr Seymour stabbed his nephew to death after they returned home from a night at the pub

An uncle stabbed his nephew to death in an "outburst of temper and aggression", a court has heard.

Nottingham Crown Court was told Daniel Mock was stabbed by Shane Seymour, 44, at their home in Bulwell, Nottingham, late on 2 August 2019.

Mr Mock, 37, fled to a neighbour's house but collapsed and died of his injuries there.

On Tuesday, the court heard Mr Seymour accepts he killed Mr Mock but denies murder.

Opening the prosecution's case, Mary Loram QC told the court how the pair had been living together in Spruce Gardens for some months but neither was happy with the situation.

Mr Seymour had told neighbours he would "stab him up or shoot him", the prosecutor said.

She added on the night of the attack, they had come back from the pub together to their home where Mr Seymour stabbed his nephew "several times".

'Lying on floor'

Ms Loram described how a neighbour opened his door after hearing banging.

"He could see it was Daniel lying on the floor," she told the court. "At first he thought he was just drunk but then he saw the blood."

An ambulance was called but Mr Mock died at the scene.

Ms Loram said: "We have looked at who, when and where - the real question will be why.

"You [the jury] will be deciding, could the defendant's responsibility for the killing be reduced so he is guilty of manslaughter, as he accepts, but not murder?"

She said the prosecution does not accept that Mr Seymour's learning disability "could sensibly be said to have had a significant impact on his actions".

"The evidence shows simply an outburst of temper and agression after the defendant had been drinking against a background of arguments," she added.

The trial continues.

