Image copyright Nottingham Post/BPM Media Image caption Beechwood Community Home was one of several Nottinghamshire care facilities investigated

Evidence relating to decades of sex abuse suffered by children in Nottinghamshire is to be reviewed.

A campaigner representing survivors is believed to have called for the independent probe after alleging council bosses failed victims in care.

An inquiry into the abuse found sexualised behaviour was "tolerated or overlooked" by council staff.

Nottinghamshire Police has appointed a "very experienced" investigator to look at evidence given to the inquiry.

It emphasised it was not a criminal inquiry.

The Nottingham hearings of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) heard how hundreds of girls and boys were abused across the county's care system over several decades.

Survivors, many of whom were in homes or foster care at the time, have called for some council bosses in place at the time to face a criminal investigation.

Chief constable Craig Guildford has appointed a "very experienced" senior investigator to look at evidence given to the national child abuse inquiry, after the force received an "allegation" that council bosses failed to protect children in their care.

It is understood to have come from David Hollas, a campaigner who represents abuse survivors, who has also called for a formal investigation into misconduct in public office.

He said: "What is very important in all of this is the message that it sends. It says to those in authority, 'you will be held to account. The police will examine, without fear or favour, whether a crime has been committed'."

Nottinghamshire Police said the review would not necessarily lead to any further action but findings would be reviewed.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.