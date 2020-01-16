Image caption Edward Vines wrote to Emily Maitlis's mother twice last year

A man who has stalked and harassed Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis for two decades has pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

Edward Vines, 49, was serving a 45-month sentence when he wrote to Ms Maitlis's mother in May last year.

In September he denied the charge, but then wrote to the broadcaster's mother again in October.

Vines pleaded guilty via video link from HMP Nottingham and will be sentenced on 3 February.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Judge Stuart Rafferty QC heard Vines pleas to two counts of attempting to breach a restraining order, imposed on the stalker by Oxford Crown Court in 2009.

Image copyright Other Image caption Edward Vines met Ms Maitlis at university

The first breach was when he wrote to the journalist's mother between 7 and 16 May, and he then wrote to her again on 6 October.

Vines was first convicted of harassing Maitlis in 2002.

She met Vines, from Oxford, when they were students at Cambridge University.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett Show in 2018, Maitlis said it had had a devastating impact on her family.

Before adjourning the hearing, Judge Rafferty said it "has been a long-term fixation/grievance with the principal party in the case".

He added that he would have to consider "the risk of him reoffending when he is in custody or when he is at large again".

Previously the government has apologised to Maitlis after Vines was able to write to her from HMP Bullingdon, and again while living in a bail hostel.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Speaking in 2018, Emily Maitlis told Emma Barnett about the impact her stalker has had on her life

