Harley Gallery welcomes Lego-inspired art
For some, Lego evokes the joyful memories of building scenes and objects as a child.
But others might recall the pain of stepping on one of the sharp plastic bricks.
For a group of international artists, it has been the building blocks for artworks and installations, from oversized popcorn boxes to lifelike human sculptures.
BBC News has had a sneak peak at some of the artwork on display at Nottinghamshire's Harley Gallery in the exhibition Brick by Brick.
