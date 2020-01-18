Nottingham

Harley Gallery welcomes Lego-inspired art

  • 18 January 2020
Hannah Gibson Whispering Sweet Nothings Image copyright Harley Gallery
Image caption Hannah Gibson's Whispering Sweet Nothings is one of the Lego-inspired works that will feature in the exhibition Brick by Brick

For some, Lego evokes the joyful memories of building scenes and objects as a child.

But others might recall the pain of stepping on one of the sharp plastic bricks.

For a group of international artists, it has been the building blocks for artworks and installations, from oversized popcorn boxes to lifelike human sculptures.

BBC News has had a sneak peak at some of the artwork on display at Nottinghamshire's Harley Gallery in the exhibition Brick by Brick.

Canadian artist Ekow Nimako spent 280 hours on this piece which is influenced by Philip Pullman's The Golden Compass Image copyright Harley Gallery
Image caption Canadian artist Ekow Nimako spent 280 hours on this piece which is influenced by Philip Pullman's The Golden Compass
This work by art collective Eat My Bricks is titled American Nightmare Image copyright Eat My Bricks
Image caption This work by art collective Eat My Bricks is titled American Nightmare
David Turner Brick Gun Image copyright David Turner
Image caption Brick Gun was built by Belfast artist David Turner. He grew up in Northern Ireland at the height of The Troubles
A Clockwork Orange Image copyright Harley Gallery
Image caption Designer David Hughes has created a sculpture inspired by the character of Alex from Anthony Burgess's book, and Stanley Kubrick film, A Clockwork Orange
Lego popcorn Image copyright Little Big Art
Image caption Lego popcorn does what it says on the tin, or box
Harley Gallery Image copyright Harley Gallery
Image caption The Brick by Brick exhibition starts on Saturday at the Harley Gallery and ends on 19 April
Presentational grey line

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites