Image copyright Harley Gallery Image caption Hannah Gibson's Whispering Sweet Nothings is one of the Lego-inspired works that will feature in the exhibition Brick by Brick

For some, Lego evokes the joyful memories of building scenes and objects as a child.

But others might recall the pain of stepping on one of the sharp plastic bricks.

For a group of international artists, it has been the building blocks for artworks and installations, from oversized popcorn boxes to lifelike human sculptures.

BBC News has had a sneak peak at some of the artwork on display at Nottinghamshire's Harley Gallery in the exhibition Brick by Brick.

Image copyright Harley Gallery Image caption Canadian artist Ekow Nimako spent 280 hours on this piece which is influenced by Philip Pullman's The Golden Compass

Image copyright Eat My Bricks Image caption This work by art collective Eat My Bricks is titled American Nightmare

Image copyright David Turner Image caption Brick Gun was built by Belfast artist David Turner. He grew up in Northern Ireland at the height of The Troubles

Image copyright Harley Gallery Image caption Designer David Hughes has created a sculpture inspired by the character of Alex from Anthony Burgess's book, and Stanley Kubrick film, A Clockwork Orange

Image copyright Little Big Art Image caption Lego popcorn does what it says on the tin, or box

Image copyright Harley Gallery Image caption The Brick by Brick exhibition starts on Saturday at the Harley Gallery and ends on 19 April

