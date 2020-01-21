Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Nottingham Council House clock bongs at midnight

A fault on a city's bell has caused it to chime late into the night, with many reporting disrupted sleep.

The 10-tonne Little John in Nottingham's Council House has the deepest ring in the UK and can be heard up to seven miles away.

Normally it stops at 22:30 GMT, but a heating failure in the clock tower has made the silencing mechanism stick.

One resident told the BBC it was "giving many people a very bad night's sleep".

The bell was heard ringing early on Monday and Tuesday.

Daemyn Taylor tweeted BBC Radio Nottingham to say he had heard it at 03:30 GMT and Jack Isaacs thought he had heard it doing 13 bongs at 01:00 GMT.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It has been claimed the bell has a "far better" tone than Big Ben

A Nottingham City Council spokesman said they believed engineers had fixed the problem, but at midnight on Tuesday, the chimes were heard to ring again nine times.

They have now been turned off completely while workers take another look.

It comes as the authority insisted the bell would not ring after 23:00 GMT on 31 January to mark Brexit.

