Arjun Singh was a student at Nottingham Trent University

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old from Derby.

Arjun Singh, who went to Nottingham Trent University, was attacked on Long Row in Nottingham just before 04:00 GMT on Saturday, and died the next day.

The men, aged 23 and 22, are in custody for questioning along with a 20-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday.

Det Insp Richard Monk said the attack was not "knife-related".

"We are aware that there has been a lot of speculation in the public around this being a knife-related incident," he said.

"From the information available at this time, we are not treating this matter as knife-related."

Nottingham Trent University said it was "shocked and saddened".

