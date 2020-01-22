Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Arjun Singh, 20, died in hospital on Sunday

A man has been charged with killing a Nottingham student.

Arjun Singh, 20, died in hospital on Sunday hours after an incident on Long Row in Nottingham early on Saturday.

Mathiwos Tekle, 20, of Ryeland Gardens, is charged with manslaughter, robbery and supplying a controlled drug.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later. Another man arrested in connection with the death has been charged with offer to supply a controlled drug.

He has been released on bail.

A third man has been released.

