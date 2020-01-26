Image caption Grey squirrels are numerous across England and Wales

A wildlife hospital has said new legislation means it will have to euthanise injured grey squirrels if they are sent to them for care.

New rules mean rescue centres can no longer return non-native animals to the wild following treatment.

Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital said they have no room to keep the animals in captivity meaning they would have no choice but to kill them humanely.

The government said non-native species threaten the UK's native biodiversity.

Rules around releasing invasive non-native animals came into effect in October with grey squirrels, which were introduced to the UK in the 1800s from North America, becoming a target of the law.

Muntjac deer, which were introduced into the UK from China in the 20th century, are also affected.

What has changed?

Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 it was already an offence to release grey squirrels without a licence, following treatment, but rescue centres could apply for one from Natural England.

However, a new EU regulation - The Invasive Alien Species (Enforcement and Permitting) Order - which the UK government will uphold, means that this will no longer be possible.

It means if a rescue centre is caught releasing one of the animals back into the wild they could face prosecution.

While Leicestershire Wildlife Hospital and others are not being forced by the government to euthanise, they have no capacity to keep rehabilitated animals at the centres.

The hospital is discouraging the public from taking injured squirrels to their premises.

Harriet Childs, a team leader at the hospital in Kibworth, said: "We're having to euthanize them for just being what they are and it's not fair.

"We had to do one on Sunday and it's a bit raw still.

"We take in over 5,000 patients [injured animals] in a year, to risk that by disobeying the licence wouldn't be good on our part.

"If we do take [squirrels and muntjac deer] in we have to euthanize them or keep them in a cage for the rest of their life."

The RSPCA said it was "extremely disappointed" that licences to release grey squirrels and muntjac back to the wild after rehabilitation are not being reissued.

The charity said it supports some aspects of the legislation but ultimately it will "result in the needless destruction of animals".

A Defra spokesman said: "Invasive non-native species such as grey squirrel and muntjac deer threaten our native biodiversity and cost the economy £1.8 billion a year.

"The government is committed to ensuring the wide ranging impacts of invasive non-native species are reduced, and this order is an important tool to achieve this aim," he said.

