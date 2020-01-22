Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Shane Seymour was described as a "teddy bear" by his brother

A man who stabbed his nephew to death during a row has been jailed.

Shane Seymour, 44, "lost control" when he killed Daniel Mock with a kitchen knife, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

However, Seymour was convicted of manslaughter not murder after the court was told of his learning disability and "unique" circumstances meant he had acted with diminished responsibility.

Seymour, of Spruce Gardens, Bulwell, was jailed for seven years and four months.

Outside court, Seymour's brother said the family had been "broken apart".

As he sentenced the defendant, Judge John Burgess described how he and Daniel Mock, 37, had been living together for some months.

He said Seymour had found the situation "very challenging", partly as Mr Mock stayed up late with lots of "noisy" friends and smoked cannabis.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Daniel Mock's mother said her "world had changed forever" after his killing

"Your requests for him to leave seem to have been ignored... it is obvious now with hindsight that it was a very bad idea that he should come to live with you," Judge Burgess said.

On 2 August 2019, they had an argument and Seymour stabbed his nephew several times with a kitchen knife, the court heard.

Seymour pleaded guilty to manslaughter but was initially put on trial for murder.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption The court heard Seymour had been described as like a "child in a man's body"

But during the trial the prosecution changed its position because new evidence had come to light in the case.

They accepted his learning disability was a "significant factor" in how be behaved and offered no evidence for murder.

The judge said: "Your learning disability coupled with the circumstances reduce your responsibility for his death."

