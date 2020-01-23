Image caption One of the shootings was outside Das Kino bar in Nottingham, in November 2018

Two people have been cleared in a murder conspiracy trial over two shootings in the space of two months.

Eight people were on trial at Nottingham Crown Court over a shooting at a family home in Upper Langwith, Derbyshire, on 2 October 2018.

A month later a passer-by was shot in the arm outside Das Kino bar in Nottingham.

Keiron Gordon, 31, and Patryk Matoga, 20, have been cleared of any involvement in the shootings.

Mr Gordon, of no fixed address, was charged with encouraging or assisting the commission of an offence, in relation to the shooting in Upper Langwith in October.

Mr Matoga, of Laurel Close in Shirebrook, Derbyshire, was accused of the same offence in relation to the Das Kino bar shooting in November.

The two men were found not guilty on the direction of the judge.

Six defendants remain on trial, and deny the bar attack in November 2018, and the shooting in Derbyshire a month earlier.

The remaining defendants and charges

Tarquin James, 29, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Jordan Murray, 26, of Beckhampton Road in Nottingham, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm, two counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice

Nathaniel Skerritt, 31, of no fixed address, is charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder, three counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and three counts of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate

Dianvelli Williams, 22, of Silk Mill Avenue in Leeds, is charged with one count of conspiracy to murder, one count of possessing a prohibited firearm, one count of possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate

Sapphina Anderson, 32, is charged with one count of assisting an offender

Gina Watson, 31, is charged with one count of assisting an offender

