Image copyright Getty Images / Chris Brunskill Image caption Jordan Sinnott started his career at Huddersfield Town

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a non-league footballer who was attacked during a night out.

Jordan Sinnott, who was on loan at Matlock Town, was found unconscious in Market Place, Retford, Nottinghamshire, at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

The 25-year-old suffered a fractured skull and died on Saturday evening.

Another man, 27, who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, remains in police custody.

Police said they were investigating two "large-scale fights" that took place in the town.

'Model footballer'

Det Insp Justine Wilson said officers were still keen to speak to people who witnessed both fights.

"We are still looking for people who may have been directly involved in Mr Sinnott's death and I urge anyone who saw anything to come forward," she said.

"The answers to this case lie in with the community and I know there will be witnesses who hold vital information for us."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Jordan Sinnott died in hospital after suffering a fractured skull

Matlock Town, who play in the Northern Premier League, postponed their match against Mickleover Sports on Saturday after players learned of Mr Sinnott's condition.

The club issued a statement after Mr Sinnott died in hospital, which said: "His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we send our sincere condolences to them all at this very sad time."

They tweeted: "You weren't just a footballer, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your final game for the club. Rest easy Jordan, we love, miss and will never forget you."

Image caption Tributes have been paid to the footballer after his death

Sinnott had joined Matlock Town on loan from National League North side Alfreton Town, who also issued a statement in which they described the player as a "model footballer and an exceptional talent".

Others have paid tribute on social media:

Everyone at #htafc is devastated to hear that former player Jordan Sinnott has passed away today.



Our thoughts are with Jordan's family, friends and everyone at his former and current clubs.



A @htafcacademy graduate and proud Terrier, we will always remember him.

Police said officers had attended a fight involving eight men and women at the Dominie Cross pub car park in Grove Street at about 23:25 GMT on Friday.

Sinnott was found a couple of hours later following another "large-scale disturbance" in the town centre.

Police said a 27-year old man suffered a suspected broken nose and a 44-year old man suffered a suspected broken jaw in the fights.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Sinnott was found unconscious in Retford's Market Place

Sinnott, from Bradford, is the son of former footballer Lee Sinnott.

He started his career as a youth player at Huddersfield Town, for whom he made five appearances between 2013 and 2014, before joining non-league Altrincham.

After a spell at Halifax, he went on to play again in the Football League, joining League Two Chesterfield for the 2017-18 season.

Earlier this month he scored the first hat-trick of his career during a game against Basford United.

