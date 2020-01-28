Image copyright Jez Tighe/PA Media Image caption Jordan Sinnott died in hospital after suffering a fractured skull

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a non-league footballer who was attacked during a night out.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, who was on loan at Matlock Town, died in hospital after being found unconscious in Market Place, Retford, on Saturday morning.

Police said two other men, also both 21, remain in custody on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old man has been released without charge.

Image copyright Getty Images/Chris Brunskill Image caption The midfielder started his career at Huddersfield Town

Mr Sinnott was found with a fractured skull at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday and died in hospital at about 18:00 on the same day.

Tributes have been paid to the midfielder, who was on loan from Alfreton Town.

A minute's silence will be held ahead of Alfreton's match against Gloucester City.

"We thank the footballing community and all who have sent overwhelming messages of support and love," the club said.

A 27-year-old man appeared in court on Monday charged with grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm in connection with an assault thought to have taken place after Mr Sinnott was attacked.

Police no longer believe a fight involving eight men and women at the Dominie Cross pub car park in Grove Street just after 23:25 was connected to Mr Sinnott's death.

Two other men were injured in later assaults, in which a 27-year-old man suffered a suspected broken nose and a 44-year-old man sustained a suspected broken jaw, police added.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Sinnott was found unconscious by emergency crews in Market Place, Retford

