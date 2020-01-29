Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The delivery driver was supposed to be dropping off a McDonald's when his car was seized

A customer had his McDonald's takeaway delivered by police after officers seized the courier's car.

Nottinghamshire Police pulled over the vehicle in Gedling, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday and discovered the delivery driver did not have the "correct" insurance.

Officers however "safely dropped off a Maccies to the door" of the person waiting for their food.

The courier faces a fine up to £5,000 and six points on his licence.

He also risks his car being crushed if a recovery fee is not paid.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The driver was pulled over in Gedling

"Failure to ensure that you are adequately insured, could render you liable to prosecution," said a police spokesman.

"Your vehicle can also be seized at the roadside if officers reasonably suspect your vehicle to be uninsured."

The name of the delivery firm has not been disclosed.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption A report of the McDonalds delivery was posted on Facebook

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.