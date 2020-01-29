Image copyright Jez Tighe/PA Media Image caption Jordan Sinnott died in hospital after suffering a fractured skull

Two men have been charged with manslaughter after a non-league footballer died after being attacked during a night out.

Jordan Sinnott, 25, from Matlock Town FC, died in hospital after being found unconscious in Market Place, Retford, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday morning.

The two men from Retford, aged 21 and 22, have also been charged with affray and common assault.

A third man from the town, aged 21, has been charged with affray.

All three will appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court today.

Mr Sinnott, who was on loan at Matlock Town from Alfreton Town, suffered a fractured skull in the attack.

He died at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield, shortly before 18:00 GMT on Saturday.

His brother Tom Sinnott told Radio 1's Newsbeat he was "the best person" he had ever known.

Hundreds of football shirts with "Sinnott 25" on the back have been donated by clubs and will be on display at Mr Sinnott's funeral before they are donated to Sport Relief.



In a tribute, Mr Sinnott's mother Mel and girlfriend Kelly Bossons, described the player as "a true gentleman" who "absolutely loved his football".

They said: "Nothing will ever be the same again without Jordan in our lives. It will leave a void that can never be filled.

"He was taken from us far too soon and no amount of time will make this easier.

"Jordan touched so many hearts in his life and will leave behind a legacy."

They said the footballer carried a donor card so his organs had been donated to "respect his wishes".

"We are so proud that he had given the greatest gift that anyone could give to another person - life."



