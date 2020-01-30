Image copyright PA Media Image caption Rebecca Brown was told by doctors she should have a baby "sooner rather than later"

A nurse gave birth to her "priceless" daughter after putting her share of a £1m lottery win towards IVF treatment.

Rebecca Brown, 39, was told by doctors she should have children "sooner rather than later" if she wanted to be a mother.

She decided to spend £12,000 from her £250,000 share of the jackpot she won in 2016.

The single mother gave birth to Ethel on Friday, in the Nottingham hospital where she works.

"I couldn't believe that she was my baby. I thought it was a dream I was going to wake up from," she said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Miss Brown said she cried when she found out the IVF had been a success as she "never really thought that she'd get to this stage"

Miss Brown won her share of the £1m jackpot from a family syndicate, sharing it with her 63-year-old mother Yvonne, 64-year-old father David and her sister Julie, 37.

In February 2018, the orthopaedic nurse had a smear test that showed she had pre-cancerous cells in her cervix.

"It just made me realise what I wanted more than anything," she said. "So I just went straight for it.

"My dad said I needed a man and I proved that you don't - you don't have to be in a relationship."

Miss Brown admitted she would have probably been able to ask her family for help, but the lottery win meant she could pay for the IVF herself.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ethel was born weighing seven pounds and 10 ounces

Ethel was born at the Queen's Medical Centre weighing seven pounds and 10 ounces.

Dr Abraham Francis, from the IVF clinic where Miss Brown had treatment, said: "We are delighted to hear of the safe arrival of Rebecca's much-wanted baby.

"A little bit of science and some lottery luck is a magical combination."

Asked if she could put a value on her new baby, Miss Brown said: "She is priceless but she's worth every penny."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Miss Brown thinks Ethel will end up being a "very lucky" girl

