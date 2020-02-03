Image caption The Costa coffee shop is on the corner of Nottingham's Market Square

A city coffee shop has been sealed off for nearly four hours after reports of a stand-off involving a man holding a young child.

Police were called to the Costa coffee shop off Friar lane, Nottingham at about 12:20 GMT.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing the man talking to officers inside.

Nottinghamshire Police said there was "no risk to the wider public". "We are doing everything we can to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion."

They confirmed no-one has been injured.

The police cordon outside the coffee shop has been causing public transport disruption after it was widened to include Friar Lane leading to Market Square being shut.

The BBC's Neil Heath said a huge crowd has formed outside the cordon.

Describing the man inside he said: "He is talking to about five officers with other officers further back. The man is talking calmly.

"It is clear a negotiation is going on to release the child. The child doesn't seem distressed. Paramedics are outside."

Image caption The cordon has been widened to 30 metres from the coffee shop

