Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The wildlife trust has managed the area for more than 50 years

Staff at a nature reserve are celebrating after passing a £1m appeal target to buy the site.

Attenborough Nature Reserve, a former gravel quarry, was put up for sale after decades of being leased by Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

A grant from Biffa waste, as well as thousands of private donations, has raised more than £1.1m.

The trust said it was "overwhelmed" and would keep the appeal backed Sir David Attenborough open to fund further work.

The appeal was launched in November with the backing of Sir David, whose family originally come from the area.

He called the 200 hectare reserve a "symbol of hope in a challenging world".

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust Image caption Sir David Attenborough called the reserve "symbol of hope in a challenging world"

Despite managing the area for more than 50 years, the land was still owned by the mining company.

The trust called the sale a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity.

Along with a Biffa Award of £750,000, Broxtowe Borough Council donated £75,000 and this was added to by well over 4,000 individual donations, ranging from a few pounds to £10,000, from as far afield as The Isles of Scilly and Shetland.

Trust chief executive Paul Wilkinson said: "We've been overwhelmed by people's generosity and thanks to everyone's support we can confidently proceed with our plans to buy the land we have cared for over 50 years - ensuring this wonderful reserve can be forever safe in our hands."

He said further donations would help look after the site.

