Image copyright RAF Association Image caption Jim Auton campaigned for military charities for decades after the war

The funeral of a World War Two veteran who helped an uprising against Nazi occupation will take place later.

Jim Auton, who died aged 95 in January, is thought to have been the last British member of the Warsaw Air Bridge, which saw supplies dropped to Polish resistance fighters.

As he had no known family the service has been organised by the RAF Association in Newark, Nottinghamshire.

Polish Ambassador Arkady Rzegocki said he was "a brave and determined man".

Mr Auton's funeral will take place at Newark Parish Church at 13:00 GMT and he will be buried in Newark Cemetery, close to the Warsaw Air Bridge Memorial, which he campaigned for and helped to plan in 1989.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Warsaw Uprising saw Poles trying to fight off Nazis as the Soviet army approached the city

Mr Auton flew 37 missions with 178 Squadron, including dropping vital weapons to Britain's Polish allies during the 1944 Warsaw Uprising.

This was an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to liberate the Polish capital from Nazi occupation, which lasted 63 days, cost the lives of more than 150,000 civilians and destroyed large parts of the city.

After the war, he was awarded 20 medals by six different countries, including the Polish Presidential Gold Order of Merit and the Soviet Union War Veterans' Medal, and was made an MBE in 2000.

Paul Trickett, who cared for Mr Auton for many years, said: "He was a truly remarkable man with many stories to tell.

"He was proud of what he and his comrades did for the people of Warsaw."

Ailsa Gough, divisional manager for the RAF Association, said: "The actions of Jim and his RAF comrades were instrumental in the struggle for freedom in Warsaw, and, as the charity that supports the RAF family, we wanted to ensure he received a fitting funeral."

Mr Rzegocki said Mr Auton not only "risked his life to aid Polish resistance" by taking part in the air drops during the uprising, but also "worked tirelessly" to commemorate all those who died in the effort to liberate the country.

"For all of this, Polish people are eternally grateful," he said.

"He really is an example to follow for future generations."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.