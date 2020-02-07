Image caption Long tailbacks built up on the A52 and surrounding roads during rush-hour

Restrictions on one of the main roads into Nottingham, put in place after emergency checks, will remain in place over the weekend.

On Thursday, Clifton Bridge was closed completely eastbound and one lane westbound when inspections found steel within the structure had corroded.

Commuters faced major congestion during both the morning and evening.

Highways England confirmed restrictions would be in place until Monday at the earliest.

Adrian Oulds, from the roads agency, said: "These structures are made of concrete and steel and while doing some work to the concrete we have encountered corrosion to the steel.

"Safety is always our top priority and we've taken the decision to close the road while we carry out further tests on the defect which we have found underneath the road."

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Work on the concrete bridge found problems with the steel reinforcements

Commuter Kirsty Sewell shared her frustrations earlier on BBC East Midlands' Facebook page: "Back at work today and I've been sat on this bus for 1hr 40mins.

"Left the house at 7am this morning, hope its not like this going home tonight."

In a tweet, the Highways England said: "We will be able to provide more information about the timeframes for relaxing closures and repairing the bridge on Monday".

Image copyright Google Image caption The road carries large amounts of traffic towards the M1

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.