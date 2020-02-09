Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The caller's friend had been told he could not enter the bar in trainers

A caller phoned 999 to complain a bar was refusing to let their friend in because he was wearing trainers.

Nottinghamshire Police regularly shares details of inappropriate emergency calls in a bid to deter others from misusing the service.

It said the person told the call handler other people in the bar were wearing trainers.

Supt Paul Burrows, from the force, said unnecessary 999 calls could delay its response to real emergencies.

