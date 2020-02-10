Image caption Heavy snowfall fell in Nottingham city centre causing more congestion

Engineers hope another lane of a major road in Nottingham can be reopened following emergency works that continue to cause traffic problems.

The A52 Clifton Bridge was shut on Thursday when an inspection found steel in the structure had corroded.

Traffic on Friday was so bad police were called in on Monday morning to help direct motorists.

Heavy snowfall around the county added to motorists' misery with a crash on the M1 creating a 10-mile queue.

Highways England said plans are in place to reopen one lane on the eastbound A52 carriageway towards Grantham, by Wednesday.

Image copyright Google Image caption Map showing congestion across the city on Monday afternoon

The A52 Clifton Bridge closure caused major congestion on Friday morning and evening with some people reporting a usually short journey taking up to three hours.

The road was closed completely eastbound and one lane westbound while further tests were carried out to assess the extent of the damage.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption Work on the concrete bridge found problems with the steel reinforcements

Supt Paul Winter, from Nottinghamshire Police, said travelling by tram may be the quickest option for those working in the city centre.

"We're urging commuters to make plans for these delays and set off to work earlier," he said.

"Motorists also need to bear in mind the knock-on effect the closure will have on other roads in the area due to the increased traffic."

Nottingham City Council said it had suspended all other non-urgent roadworks to reduce the impact on the city.

Image caption Roads were congested on Friday evening due to the closure

Motorists took to Twitter to complain about the traffic:

