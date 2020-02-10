Nottingham A52 bridge closure: One lane set to reopen
Engineers hope another lane of a major road in Nottingham can be reopened following emergency works that continue to cause traffic problems.
The A52 Clifton Bridge was shut on Thursday when an inspection found steel in the structure had corroded.
Traffic on Friday was so bad police were called in on Monday morning to help direct motorists.
Heavy snowfall around the county added to motorists' misery with a crash on the M1 creating a 10-mile queue.
Highways England said plans are in place to reopen one lane on the eastbound A52 carriageway towards Grantham, by Wednesday.
The A52 Clifton Bridge closure caused major congestion on Friday morning and evening with some people reporting a usually short journey taking up to three hours.
The road was closed completely eastbound and one lane westbound while further tests were carried out to assess the extent of the damage.
Supt Paul Winter, from Nottinghamshire Police, said travelling by tram may be the quickest option for those working in the city centre.
"We're urging commuters to make plans for these delays and set off to work earlier," he said.
"Motorists also need to bear in mind the knock-on effect the closure will have on other roads in the area due to the increased traffic."
Nottingham City Council said it had suspended all other non-urgent roadworks to reduce the impact on the city.
Motorists took to Twitter to complain about the traffic:
