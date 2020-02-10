Image copyright Family handout Image caption Liam Gray's mother said her son had "been robbed of his life"

A teenager who stabbed his friend to death in a house has been jailed.

Liam Gray, 18, died in hospital following the attack in Gladstone Street, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on 1 August.

At Nottingham Crown Court, 18-year-old Jonathan Treadgold was jailed for life with a minimum of 16 years. He was convicted of murder on Friday.

Mr Gray's mother, Joanne Peters, said Liam's baby daughter had been "robbed" of having her father in her life.

Nottinghamshire Police said Mr Gray's grandfather witnessed the attack and provided first aid while waiting for an ambulance.

Paramedics treated Mr Gray before he was taken to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham, where he died a short time later from a stab wound to the chest.

A large knife covered in blood was discovered inside the kitchen.

Treadgold, of Kent Close, Worksop, was seen on CCTV running away from the scene after the attack.

Jonathan Treadgold was convicted of murder

In a victim impact statement, Ms Peters said: "Liam's partner, Sian, gave birth to their daughter, Isla, on 18 July 2019 and they were looking forward to starting life together as a family.

"Liam has been robbed of his life and Isla has been robbed of having a dad in her life.

"There are so many things Liam never got to do. He hadn't learned to drive, been to college, got a stable job, got married, bought a house or had the chance to parent Isla and watch her grow up.

"We, as a family, have been robbed of watching him do all that too."

