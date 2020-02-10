Image copyright Family handout Image caption Janet Prince died on 15 January last year

A double amputee died after "severe" pressure sores led to a fatal infection, an inquest has heard.

Janet Prince, from Nottingham, died aged 80 on 15 January last year.

Her daughter Emma Thirlwall, who also acted as her carer, told Nottingham Coroner's Court the sores had developed during a hospital stay in 2017.

She called for a new system to help nurses identify which patients were susceptible to developing pressure sores to help their treatment.

The inquest heard Ms Prince suffered a stroke in 2000, after which Ms Thirlwall became her carer.

Her legs were amputated in 2008 and 2013, but her daughter said this did not prevent her from living "a really fun, active life".

"We were always out, everybody knew us," she said.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Emma Thirlwall (left) acted as carer for Janet Prince for 19 years after her mother had a stroke

Ms Prince was taken to Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham with internal bleeding on 15 July, 2017, during which time her family said she developed pressure sores before she was discharged on 9 August.

Ms Thirlwall told the inquest she informed medical staff that her mother had "delicate skin" and needed special mattresses to prevent sores developing.

A specialist mattress was provided for her at QMC, but only a few days before she was discharged.

The pressure sores developed into a bone infection known as osteomyelitis, her daughter told the court, and in 2018 she said doctors had seemed "a bit reluctant" to use antibiotics to treat it.

After that Ms Prince became "very wary" about going to hospital for treatment, Ms Thirlwall said.

She told the court she believed the osteomyelitis led to her mother's death.

"The bone breaks off and goes into the bloodstream, and basically causes sepsis," she said.

The inquest continues.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.