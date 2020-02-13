Forest Recreation Ground rape: Arrest after woman attacked
A man has been arrested on suspicion of rape following a serious sexual assault in a park.
Nottinghamshire Police believe the attack happened between 12:30 and 01:00 on Sunday near the Forest Recreation Ground entrance opposite Balmoral Road in Nottingham.
The man, 35, was detained in Bradford and remains in custody.
A 27-year-old man, previously arrested in connection with the attack, has been released on bail.
