Man charged with Forest Recreation Ground rape
A man has been charged with allegedly raping a woman in a park in Nottingham.
The attack took place near the entrance to Forest Recreation Ground between 00:30 and 01:00 GMT on Sunday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
Sheldon Harlow, 35, of Fleece Street, Bradford, was detained in the West Yorkshire city on Thursday and later charged.
A 27-year-old man, previously arrested in connection with the attack, has been released on bail.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.