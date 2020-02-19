Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Arjun Singh, 20, died in hospital on 19 January

A man has admitted fatally attacking a student in Nottingham.

Arjun Singh, 20, died in hospital on 19 January, the day after he was assaulted in Long Row.

Mathiwos Tekle, 20, of Ryeland Gardens, The Meadows, admitted manslaughter, but denied two charges of robbery and supplying a controlled drug.

He was remanded at Nottingham Crown Court and will next appear on 19 March. A man from Nottingham, 23, also denied offering to supply a controlled drug.

Image caption Flowers were laid at a vigil for Mr Singh following his death

