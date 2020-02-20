Image caption Prospect Street and Churchfield Lane, at the back of the retail park, were closed while investigations continued

A teenager has died in a stabbing at a retail park.

Police were called to Castle Retail Park in Radford, Nottinghamshire, shortly after 19:00 GMT on Wednesday to reports a 17-year-old boy had been stabbed.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene but he died a short time later.

Nottinghamshire Police has launched a murder investigation. No arrests have yet been made and officers are appealing for information.

Police said the boy's family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place.

Image caption Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock said officers were working "tirelessly" to understand the circumstances around this "very serious case"

Det Ch Insp Sally Blaiklock said: "While we believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider public, we understand the level of concern that incidents of this nature cause our communities.

"That is why we're letting the public know to expect to see a large number of uniformed officers in the Castle Retail Park area offering some reassurance following this incident."

