A ginger cat who is a fur-miliar sight around a Nottinghamshire village is to have a new estate named after him.

Wilbur the cat has become known as the "King of Ruddington" and prowls around local pubs, cafes and shops getting food and affection from residents.

Now a new development, approved last week, will be called the Wilbur Chase.

Avant Homes said "it was only fitting" to pay tribute to the cat but some residents were unhappy about the plan, calling it "absolutely pathetic".

Wilbur, who has a Facebook page dedicated to him, was thrown a 10th birthday party by villagers last year - although he neglected to attend it.

'He's so nonchalant'

His original owner Cathy Appleby said he "took umbrage, packed his bags and left home" five years ago when she took in a pair of rescue kittens.

Since then, the feline has been seen to curl up in the corner of the bank and sit in the middle of the high street stopping traffic.

Sally Beards, owner of village florist Phoenix Flowers, said the new development being named after Wilbur was "a double edged sword".

"It's quite nice they have thought to do that but the housing estate is very controversial so in a way it is divisive," she said.

"He's so nonchalant, he would probably raise an eyebrow about it but I'm not sure what he would think of it.

"He saunters around the village like he owns it."

She said residents had been concerned about the expansion of the village and the impact of 175 new homes on infrastructure.

Carl Bamford, landlord of the Red Lion pub thought the naming was "quite amusing".

"It's nice he's being recognised but I don't think he wants the attention.

"It would be nice if they paid for some of his food if they want to cash in on his name."

On social media other residents were not so keen.

Sue Enright wrote: "Send them my regards for sticking the knife further in our backs by naming their unwanted housing estate after our very own Wilbur!!"

"Is this to make a development that nobody wants or needs palatable to the masses? Absolutely pathetic," added Leander Wood.

A spokeswoman for Avant Homes said they discovered Wilbur's story while planning the development.

She added: "We're looking forward to seeing Wilbur explore our development when it opens, where he will have even more people to visit during his famous adventures."

