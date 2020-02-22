Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the victim was assaulted and kept against his will in a car before escaping

A man has been charged with kidnapping and attacking a man who was kept against his will in a car.

The victim managed to escape from the attack in Bestwood Road, Nottingham, on the evening of 15 February, Nottinghamshire Police said.

A 22-year-old man from the city has been charged with kidnap and assault by beating and is currently in police custody.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.

