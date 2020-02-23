Image copyright Ian Stevens Image caption The area has been dubbed "Thoresby Lake"

Residents left trapped in their homes for a third consecutive weekend are continuing to blame what they say is a faulty flood alleviation scheme.

New anti-flood drains have overflowed, causing repeated flooding outside homes on Thoresby Dale in Hucknall.

Resident Ian Stevens said the £430,000 flood prevention scheme was "not fit for purpose".

He said engineers from Nottinghamshire County Council, which installed the drains, have "looked at the problem".

Water has constantly bubbled up from the new drains, which were installed to take water away, creating what has been dubbed "Thoresby Lake".

Mr Stevens said four homes had been affected repeatedly, and over three consecutive weekends.

Image copyright Ian Stevens Image caption Many homes on Thoresby Dale are protected by floodgates

The 60-year-old said when Storm Dennis hit last Saturday they were trapped for four days, because opening their gates would cause water to flood their homes.

"Since then, we have removed fence panels and have climbed over fences to get out," he said.

"It's pure anxiety. We are constantly checking out of the window to see if it is happening again."

He added they had lifted a manhole in the road to try to lower the level of the water.

Residents are blaming a design fault with the flood alleviation scheme, which was completed less than two years ago.

The council has been asked to comment on the ongoing problem.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.