Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Ezekiel Clarke was attacked in Churchfield Lane near Castle Retail Park in Radford

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a 17-year-old.

Ezekiel Clarke died shortly after he was attacked in Churchfield Lane, near Castle Retail Park in Nottingham at about 19:00 GMT on 19 February.

Police said a 19-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder had been released on bail.

Officers are also looking to speak to the occupants of a white van and red car seen in the area at the time.

Det Insp Rich Monk of Nottinghamshire Police said: "We believe the drivers of these two vehicles could have vital information about what happened and we are really keen to trace them."

An 18 year-old man arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder has since been released.

Image caption A 19-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail

