Ezekiel Clarke stab death: Two charged with murder
Two teenagers have been charged with murdering a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death near a retail park in Nottingham.
Ezekiel Clarke died shortly after he was attacked in Churchfield Lane, Radford, on 19 February.
Police have charged Jaheim Williams, of Trafalgar Close, Nottingham, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, with murder.
They are due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man and a second 16-year-old boy previously arrested have been released without charge.
