Image copyright Sherwood Forest Hospitals Image caption King's Mill Hospital children's ward staff with the new bleepers

A hospital has introduced a "bleep system" to alert parents when their children are out of theatre so they can be there to greet them.

King's Mill Hospital, in Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, introduced the pagers to help reduce "distress" after operations.

People who have tested them out said it had given them peace of mind.

Carol Hind, deputy sister, said the system could help make the experience better for patients and families.

"In the past, parents may have missed a call from the ward when their child is ready or the ward has not been able to contact them, which can be distressing for both the parents and the patient

"We know that having an operation at a young age can be quite a scary experience and so we wanted to look into how we could improve the process and make things better for our patients and their families."

Andrew and Sarah Longmead were the first family to try the new system earlier this month.

They said: "We were able to go and get a cup of tea and take a short walk around the hospital, safe in the knowledge that we would hear the bleep go off as soon as [our son] Toby was ready for us to greet him again.

"It's a really stressful time for the whole family, so little things like this can really make a difference."

The system has been running in conjunction with a mini electric car that takes younger children to theatre, reducing the stress of the experience.

In 2010, Sheffield Children's Hospital, introduced pagers to allow parents to roam as far as a mile away to avoid frustration if clinics were running late.

