Radford stabbing: Man arrested over attempted murder
- 29 February 2020
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing.
The victim, in his 30s, was attacked at about 21:45 GMT on Monday in Chesil Avenue in Radford, Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was in a "stable condition" but had been left with "life-altering" injuries.
The force has asked any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
