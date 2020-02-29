Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Chesil Avenue in Radford

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a stabbing.

The victim, in his 30s, was attacked at about 21:45 GMT on Monday in Chesil Avenue in Radford, Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was in a "stable condition" but had been left with "life-altering" injuries.

The force has asked any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

