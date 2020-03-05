DH Lawrence postcard to fiancee found under bed to be auctioned
A postcard sent by author DH Lawrence to his fiancee is set to be auctioned after being found in a box under a bed.
The writer of Lady Chatterley's Lover posted the message to Louie Burrows before the pair got engaged in 1910.
The couple never married and Nottinghamshire-based Lawrence broke his lover's heart by eloping with Freida Wakely in 1912.
Derbyshire auction firm Hansons said the card could fetch more than £500 when it goes on sale on 2 April.
Lawrence, who was born in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, began a romantic relationship with Louie - real name Louisa - after they met a local college, Hansons said.
The author sent the postcard while staying at a guest house in Blackpool.
It features an image of a Bleriot monoplane and reads: "Thank you for letter - I'll try to see you one day - possibly Monday week.
"We having a veritable red and yellow time here - gaudy's not the word. Saw Nina - Mary's lovely. DHL."
The postcard is being sold by Ms Burrows' great niece Ros Connolly after being passed down through the generations.
Ms Connolly, from Cheltenham, said: "I was given the postcard by my grandma - Louie's sister - when I was about five years old in 1955.
"I started collecting postcards as I thought they were pretty. I didn't realise the importance of Aunt Louie's postcard.
"I would like their love story to be remembered. It's a magical piece of family history."
Hansons has given the postcard a guide price of £300 to £500 but said it could fetch "far more".
Last year, a DH Lawrence postcard that was almost thrown in a tip sold for £1,800.
