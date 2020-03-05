Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Jon Bown was pursued by an officer who noticed "two thick green things" hanging out of the arms of a jacket he was carrying

A man who tried to throw socks filled with drugs and tobacco into a prison has been jailed.

Jon Bown, 43, pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to conspiring to bring class B drugs into HMP Ranby in Retford, in February 2018.

Nottinghamshire Police said Bown was pursued by an officer who noticed "two thick green things" hanging out of the arms of a jacket being carried by Bown.

Bown, of Tichborne Street, Leicester, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Bown was chased by an officer for five minutes before giving up

Police said Bown walked back in the direction he had come from after the officer noticed him.

Bown was then pursued for five minutes until giving up and collapsing on a grass verge where the officer detained him, said police.

Officers then seized the two packages, which contained tobacco, a small amount of suspected Mamba and Bown's phone.

PC Qivind Merrygold said: "Attempting to smuggle drugs or other items into prison is totally unacceptable."

Bown was also sentenced for three other drug-related offences and received 12-month concurrent sentences for each of them.

