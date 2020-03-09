Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police had to smash the windows to pull the driver out

A man has been arrested after officers chased down a stolen digger which police say was fleeing at 3mph (4.8 km/h) from a building site.

Police were called to a report of the vehicle being stolen in Park Lane, Basford, at 03:20 GMT on Monday.

A member of the public was woken up by a "loud banging sound" before seeing the digger being driven away, Nottinghamshire Police added.

Officers then found the vehicle making "its less than speedy getaway".

Police then smashed the windows and pulled the driver out after it failed to stop.

The detained man, 35, is being held on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

