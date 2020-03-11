Image copyright Family handout Image caption An inquest heard Errol Graham's benefits had been cut eight months before his emaciated body was found

More than 20 charities and groups have demanded an independent inquiry into "avoidable" deaths of benefit claimants.

Rethink Mental Illness has written to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) expressing "deep concern" people had been failed by the welfare system.

It cited the case of Errol Graham, who starved to death in Nottingham after his benefits were stopped.

The DWP said it was working to improve its systems.

Backers of Rethink's campaign include the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Liberty and the Trussell Trust.

Image caption A vigil was held in memory of Errol Graham in Nottingham city centre earlier this year

In a joint statement, they said: "As organisations that work with people who need support from the benefit system, we are deeply concerned that some of the policies and processes of the Department of Work and Pensions appear linked to avoidable deaths."

A National Audit Office (NAO) report showed that the DWP investigated 69 instances where people receiving benefits had taken their own lives over the past six years.

But Rethink said it was "highly likely" there were more cases that could have been examined and there was "no tracking or monitoring" of the status of recommendations made at the conclusion of those investigations.

'Learn lessons'

Errol Graham, 57, weighed four-and-a-half stone (30kg) when his body was found by bailiffs who broke into his Nottingham council flat to evict him in 2018.

An inquest found his loss of income was likely to have "caused huge distress" to Mr Graham, who had a history of depression.

A DWP spokeswoman said: "These are complex and devastating matters that we take very seriously.

"We always seek to learn lessons where we can and we are urgently working to drive forward improvements in the system.

"We will carefully consider the NAO's findings as part of our ongoing work."

