Image copyright Google Image caption Derby Road between Cottesmore Road and Rolleston Drive was closed

A 19-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car, leading to a man being arrested.

The male victim died on Derby Road, Nottingham, at about 00:40 GMT.

A 37-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw a silver car driving along Derby Road from the city centre and are appealing for dashcam footage.

The road was closed between Cottesmore Road and Rolleston Drive but reopened at about 06:00.

