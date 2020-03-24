Image copyright Alchemilla Image caption Alchemilla was awarded its first Michelin star in 2019

A Michelin-starred restaurant is launching a home delivery service for self-isolating customers, saying it wants to "give back to the community".

Alchemilla will provide meals for local people affected by measures in place to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The restaurant, situated on Derby Road, Nottingham, won its first Michelin star in 2019.

The high-end eaterie beloved of foodies is now providing basic recipes such as curry and lasagne from £6.

It is offering free meals to frontline NHS staff.

Owner and head chef Alex Bond said they had "completely diversified the restaurant" and were offering the service "for those that need it".

Food to go

With its sample menu, Alchemilla normally charges £65 for a five-course meal, with wine pairings of £45.

It can include dishes incorporating crab, pigeon and veal.

The food which is going out for delivery ranges from £4 for soup and between £6 and £9 for mains such as curry, tagine and lasagne.

Desserts including sticky toffee pudding are being offered from £6.

The deliveries began on Monday, with different Nottingham postcodes covered on different days, and a pick-up service also available. A £3 charge has been added to cover fuel costs.

The restaurant said it "changed its business model in 24 hours" after prime minister Boris Johnson advised against non-essential travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus, leading to fears among cafes, pubs and restaurants over their futures.

Mr Bond said the chilled meals could be delivered, and stored in fridges and freezers to help residents who could not leave their homes.

"We're trying to get to as many people as we can, and feed as many people as we can, whilst hopefully trying to get some money for the business to keep open," he said.

"I've got plenty of staff that I want to try and keep and I've got an obligation to [them]."

Image copyright Alchemilla Image caption Alex Bond said the chilled meals delivered to homes could be stored in fridges and freezers

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.