Image copyright Nadia Whittome Image caption Nadia Whittome used to work as a care worker

An MP has returned to her pre-Parliament job as a care worker to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome said she would donate the salary from her part-time role at ExtraCare to a local Covid-19 support fund.

The 23-year-old said she was doing it because "the care system is in serious danger of falling apart" during the outbreak.

The NHS has called for former health workers to return to their jobs.

'Recognition rare'

Ms Whittome, Britain's youngest MP, said: "I am returning part-time to my previous job as a care worker because social care is already in crisis and the care system is in serious danger of falling apart at the seams during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Care workers work tirelessly to support communities, yet rarely receive recognition and pay that reflects their contribution."

She also called for an "emergency" universal basic income and mass testing.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said about 7,500 health workers had answered the call to return to work from Monday.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.