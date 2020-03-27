Image copyright Dan Harvey Image caption Mr Harvey wants to give NHS workers a bicycle to help them get to work

A hospital consultant who had his bicycle stolen during a raft of thefts is offering NHS colleagues a number of bikes donated by well-wishers.

Dan Harvey, who works at Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, said there had been an "overwhelming response" in the wake of the thefts.

The bikes went missing on Thursday from a cycle store on site that required staff ID to access.

Former Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman has offered his support.

Nottinghamshire Police wants to speak to two men about the theft.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chris Boardman got in contact with Mr Harvey on Twitter

Mr Harvey posted about the thefts on social media and received "loads and loads" of messages offering him a replacement bike.

"There are lots of NHS workers on relatively low salaries who are struggling to get in and out or work," he said.

"This might be a way of trying to get them on a bike, which is good for their body and soul."

Image copyright David Hicks Image caption One of Mr Harvey's colleagues had to walk home after the bicycle she was using was stolen

Paul Barber, car parking and security manager at Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust, said: "We are continuing to provide security patrols across our hospital sites to detect and deter any potential criminal activity.

"The thefts appear to be by well-equipped and professional thieves."

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police want to speak to two men about the theft

