Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Ch Supt Rob Griffin said police "will not tolerate anyone who deliberately coughs on or spits at our officers"

A man accused of spitting at police officers while claiming to have symptoms of coronavirus has been charged with assault.

Paul Leivers was arrested on Thursday in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Mr Leivers, 48, of Tideswell Court, has been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and is due to appear before magistrates.

Police said the general response to social distancing in Nottinghamshire had been "phenomenal".

The government has introduced emergency legislation which means people can be fined for ignoring the measures.

However, police said this would be done only "as a last resort".

