Image copyright British Canoeing Image caption Chloe Bracewell (right, pictured in training with partner Katie Reid) had been aiming to compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo

An Olympic hopeful is joining the "call to arms" and returning to the NHS to help tackle coronavirus.

Canoeist and qualified doctor Chloe Bracewell was set to take part in Tokyo 2020 this summer, but has now signed up to answer the 111 service.

She said she was "quite nervous" about returning following a two-year career break, but wanted to help ex-colleagues "who are working tirelessly".

More than 500,000 people have volunteered to help the NHS.

Leeds-born Dr Bracewell graduated from the University of Nottingham in 2015.

She then split her time between training at British Canoeing's headquarters at Holme Pierrepont and completing her foundation year as a junior doctor and took a career break from her medical work two years ago to focus on full-time training.

With the Tokyo Olympic Games now postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said she was happy to return to medicine and help her colleagues.

"I love my sport but what is most important right now is keeping people safe and well," she said.

"We've been really focused on training and getting into the best shape possible ahead of our trials, but clearly Covid-19 is bigger than anything else right now and I'm glad I can do my bit to help."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.