Image copyright David Hicks Image caption One hospital worker had to walk home after her bicycle was stolen

Two men have admitted stealing bikes belonging to hospital staff who had been caring for patients with coronavirus.

Several bikes were stolen from a compound at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham on Wednesday night.

One bike belonged to a woman who had been caring for three patients "on their deathbed".

David Moran, 35, and Craig Lancaster, 29, both pleaded guilty to burglary and common assault of an emergency worker.

Dan Harvey, a hospital consultant who had also been treating patients with coronavirus, found his bicycle was missing after he finished a nine-hour night shift on an intensive care unit in Nottingham.

Mr Harvey had dozens of offers to replace the bicycle after he shared details of its theft on social media.

Image copyright Dan Harvey Image caption Dozens of people responded to Mr Harvey's social media posts offering him a replacement bicycle

Moran, of Courtfleet Way, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary, theft of a pedal cycle and common assault of an emergency worker.

Lancaster, of Camrose Close, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to the same offences along with obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty.

Ch Supt Rob Griffin said: "This is a shameful crime which has targeted our NHS colleagues at a time when they were working tirelessly to protect the public they serve."

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 20 April.

