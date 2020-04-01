Image copyright Glen Walton Image caption Glen Walton said it was 'fantastic' to see people smiling on his rounds again

A postman has started donning fancy dress outfits on his rounds to "cheer up" himself and residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Glen Walton said not being able to cuddle his 10-month-old daughter and people not saying "hello" any more prompted him to make others smile.

"It's all been doom and gloom lately and I wanted to change it," he said.

So far Mr Walton has dressed as a wrestler and Princess Anna of Arendelle on his Nottinghamshire round.

"I just wanted to see people smiling again on my round," he said.

"And it's been brilliant. People have been cheering and clapping and kids have been in the windows waving."

Mr Walton, from Mansfield Woodhouse, is also a local wrestler under the alias "Postie Malone".

Image copyright Linford Gibbons Image caption Mr Walton wrestles in his spare time and donned his outfit for his deliveries

He said he had been staying in separate rooms to his daughter and wife since the outbreak because he was worried about passing anything on to them as he was still working.

"It was getting me down a bit, and being out on the round normally people would talk to you and say 'hello' but it has stopped," he added.

"I just wanted to cheer myself up and everyone else up.

"And it's done that. Kids are smiling again and it's just really nice to see."

Mr Walton has planned other outfits for the rest of the week, which include a unicorn, a dog and a superhero.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.