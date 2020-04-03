Image copyright Darlington Magalela Image caption Darlington Magalela's usual run is around Attenborough Nature Reserve

A runner has used his driveway and back garden to complete a half marathon while in coronavirus lockdown.

Darlington Magalela, 39, completed the 13.1 miles in four hours and 37 minutes.

Mr Magalela, from Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, said he approached the attempt like a real event in "front of spectators".

His garden is 6.7m (22ft) x 4.5m (15ft) and his drive 12m (39ft) in length.

On Thursday, Scottish javelin record holder James Campbell completed a full marathon in his six-metre-long space and raised £26,000.

Mr Magalela said he needed a "mental challenge" and as he could not run his usual route due to the lockdown, his garden was the only choice.

Image copyright Darlington Magalela Image caption Mr Magalela's garden measures 6.7m x 4.5m

"I put my shoes on, got dressed for the event as if I was going to do it in front of spectators," he said.

"I wanted to feel that I was at a running event, to the point where I had my sweatband and watch on. I then stretched, if I didn't put myself in the zone it was going to be hard.

"It was brutal, one thing that kept me going was my daughter outside, watching."

To alleviate the boredom of running in circles in a small space, he had to "visualise" his normal run around Attenborough Nature Reserve so he knew where he was at certain points.

Image copyright Darlington Magalela Image caption Mr Magalela completed his challenge on 27 March

Another "barrier" he had to overcome was knowing the door to his house was nearby and everyone was warm inside.

"At one point I was running in the dark because my wife turned off the lights without realising I was still going," he said. "When I finished my legs were tired but I was very glad I did it."

