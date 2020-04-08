Image copyright Google Image caption The industrial unit in Forest Town has been set up as a "worst case scenario"

A temporary mortuary has been set up in an industrial unit in preparation for a "worst case scenario" during the coronavirus outbreak.

Nottinghamshire's local authorities said the "temporary storage facility" would be used if local hospitals and funeral directors could not cope.

An eyewitness told the BBC HGV refrigeration trucks were parked up at the industrial unit in Forest Town.

The county's current mortuary capacity is "expected to be sufficient".

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire's directors of public health, Jonathan Gribbin and Alison Challenger, said in a joint statement: "Every county has been asked to look at what additional body storage provision could be made in their area.

"Mansfield District Council has stepped forward to offer assistance locally to help deliver this vitally important role."

The facility is not currently in use and the county's local resilience forum said capacity at local hospitals and funeral directors "is expected to be sufficient based on current projections".

The local resilience forum said: "The facility being provided will be discreet and professional in its approach."

It has not been confirmed how many bodies could be stored at the facility.

A statement from the Cabinet Office added: "We are working with local authorities to undertake contingency planning so we can ensure the public are kept safe, and any tragic loss of life is handled with the utmost respect and care."

